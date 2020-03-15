Rooney says English authorities were tardy in coronavirus response

London — Wayne Rooney has criticised England’s football authorities over how long they took to suspend matches in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying it felt as if players were being treated like “guinea pigs”.

The Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League and men and women’s FA Cup competitions were suspended on Friday after an emergency meeting sparked by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus a day earlier.

“Why did we wait until Friday? Why did it take Mikel Arteta to get ill for the game in England to do the right thing?” the former England and Manchester United captain wrote in a column for the Times.

“For players, staff and their families it has been a worrying week — one in which you felt a lack of leadership from the government and from the FA and Premier League.

“After the emergency meeting, at last the right decision was made. Until then it almost felt as if footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.”

Rooney said he would never have been able to forgive the authorities if anyone in his family had contracted the virus through him.

“The rest of sport — tennis, Formula One, rugby, golf, football in other countries — was closing down and we were being told to carry on,” he said.

“I think a lot of footballers were wondering: ‘Is it something to do with money being involved in this?’ Thankfully football made the right call in the end. We had to put the season on hold.