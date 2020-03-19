England’s Premier League extends shutdown with end-date left open

London — English football will be suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus crisis, but the current season can be extended indefinitely, the English game’s governing bodies say in a joint statement.

The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game bodies, with player and manager associations, agreed on Thursday to extend the formal end-date for the 2019/2020 season in a bid to complete the campaign.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” the organisations said.

Last week all elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women’s Super League (WSL), were suspended until April 4.

With non-league, youth and amateur football having also subsequently suspended play, the English game is in a state of total shutdown.