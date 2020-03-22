Sport

Marouane Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League

22 March 2020
Marouane Fellaini, right. and Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS
Shanghai — Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said on Sunday. The former Manchester United player became the first known case in the Chinese Super League.

The 32-year-old Belgian international midfielder has a normal temperature and is feeling fine, Shandong said, but “is under observation and having treatment at a designated medical facility”.

“The club will do its best to help in the treatment and recovery of the player.”

Fellaini is just the latest high-profile name in football to catch the disease, joining Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

He is the first confirmed case in the Chinese Super League, dealing a blow to the league’s hopes of starting the season as early as April. The campaign was supposed to begin in February but has been indefinitely postponed by the outbreak.

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong Luneng from English giants Manchester United in February 2019 for a reported €7.2m.

On Saturday the Chinese Football Association said the country’s best-known player, forward Wu Lei, had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Wu, who plays for Spanish club Espanyol, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona and has mild symptoms.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has spread across the world and become a pandemic, killing 13,000 people and infecting more than 300,000.

