PALESA MORUDU: In US trade relations, SA is asleep at the wheel Nairobi seems to have replaced Joburg as the 'gateway to Africa'

Move over SA: Kenya is emerging as the new voice of Africa in Washington.

In the two years since he became president, Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to visit the capital of the richest nation on Earth. While Pretoria gazes longingly to the East, or lovingly at its own navel, Kenya and others have moved to occupy central positions in the US-Africa policy space.