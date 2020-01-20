Boris Johnson sets out stall for deeper trade ties at UK-Africa summit

Johnson held private meetings with the presidents of Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana and Uganda and was due to hold talks with the leaders of Egypt and Kenya on Tuesday.

After highlighting all Britain had to offer, he said Brexit would mean an end to preferential treatment for EU migrants.

“Our (immigration) system is becoming fairer and more equal between all our global friends and partners, treating people the same, wherever they come from,” he said. “By putting people before passports we will be able to attract the best talent from around the world, wherever they may be.”

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Brexit offered an opportunity for increased free trade across the Commonwealth and highlighted visas as a key issue.

“While many in the African diaspora enjoy considerable benefits from life in the West, they do not always feel at the heart of the community,” he wrote in The Times newspaper on Monday. “A renewed sense that there are ties that bind us through the Commonwealth, and a concerted effort to grow those links through trade, could act as a spur to encourage togetherness and the certainty of belonging.”

The prime minister also announced a shift in investment strategy to help combat global warming, ahead of Glasgow staging the next UN climate change summit later in 2020.