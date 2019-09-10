Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious? The former president now asks why criminality is out of control in this country BL PREMIUM

Thabo Mbeki understands your gloom. No, really, he gets it. SA, the former president told an audience and Fin24, has a “permissive atmosphere” that “allows for” the current tide of violence sweeping the country.

“It’s very difficult not to be depressed,” he said, his baritone barely audible over the whine of a violin and the plink-plink of crocodile tears plopping down on to his fire-warmed slippers.