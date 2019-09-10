TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?
The former president now asks why criminality is out of control in this country
10 September 2019 - 05:09
Thabo Mbeki understands your gloom. No, really, he gets it. SA, the former president told an audience and Fin24, has a “permissive atmosphere” that “allows for” the current tide of violence sweeping the country.
“It’s very difficult not to be depressed,” he said, his baritone barely audible over the whine of a violin and the plink-plink of crocodile tears plopping down on to his fire-warmed slippers.
