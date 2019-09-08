RON DERBY: Violence sprouts from broken plans
We've been exposed to some terrible economic planning, and it goes back to land legislation passed more than a century ago
08 September 2019 - 00:08
As a teenager watching the unfolding of the reconstruction and development programme (RDP), I asked myself just how making townships bigger could be a panacea for one of the biggest structural flaws in the economy - the distance between the townships and centres of work.
It made no sense when I considered the transport costs the ordinary person faces to get to Sandton, for example. Some 70% of South Africans still use taxis as a daily mode of transport.
