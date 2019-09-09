This violence is not unique to SA

Yet that twisted realisation ought not to provide any comfort, because the violence in Texas and Gauteng have too much in common with each other and with Durban in 1949.

Photographer and activist Omar Badsha was four years old that year. He lived in Douglas Lane, in a predominantly Indian neighbourhood, just over the railway line from the CBD. The violence that raged around his and his neighbours’ homes is one of his earliest memories. A brick came through the window; he remembers the glass all over the floor. His uncle and some other men took out their rifles to ensure things went no further than that.

Badsha now maintains SA’s most comprehensive history website, SA History Online. He clearly remembers how terrifying it was. The familiar world was turned upside down and revealed to be so much more precarious than he and so many others had thought.

In the years that followed 1949 South Africans who opposed apartheid organised under the considerable shadow of what had taken place in Durban. They reasoned that apartheid and the violence that had swept through that city were cousins; they accepted that the violent inscription and manifestation of difference is closer to human nature than most of us care to admit.

Living together takes work. Indeed, what makes humans remarkable is their ability to transcend that which comes easily, or naturally. The work done to maintain the idea of the nonracial, nonsectarian struggle against white supremacy, and for a more just SA, was a triumph over instinct. And it was just that — work, constant, dedicated labour, performed not only by those organisations that would propagate the freedom charter, but in different and seemingly opposing forms by later movements such as Pan Africanism and Black Consciousness.

It was work done, in time, over decades, by people who, like Badsha, had witnessed sectarian violence and insisted there was another way. There were so many Omars in 20th century SA: political leaders, exiles, prisoners, priests, parishioners, artists, union members, civic association activists, parents, gogos and students. Their motivations varied, yet most shared in common the conviction that human beings can transcend instinct and build societies.

For a long time it was assumed that the nation would incubate such transcendence as people from different backgrounds coalesced around the affection and esteem in which they were supposed to hold those with whom they shared space. Or at least this was the hope of the so-called national democratic revolution in SA, as it had been of so many nationalist movements during the 20th century. This hope has proved a chimera. By the 1980s the citizens of so many postcolonial African states knew how naive that was and by now SA and much of the rest of the world has wised up. We must now acknowledge that the nation is just as much a site of exclusion as it is anything else.

The paranoid, hate-filled, xenophobic, misogynistic, murderously vile face SA has shown to the world over the course of the last week looks little different to my own country’s vacant, deadly eyes. In the wake of such horror it is not surprising to see politicians and regular people cry, rend their garments and insist that “this is not who we are”. But I am not sure. I think maybe it is.