National Violence flares again in central Johannesburg BL PREMIUM

Violence flared again in central Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon after residents rebuffed peace calls from IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi and took to the streets, vandalising businesses.

Thousands of hostel dwellers armed with sticks and knobkieries gathered at a park in Belgaria, eastern Johannesburg, hoping to get guidance from Buthelezi after a week of xenophobic attacks and criminal looting, but businesses were shuttered and violence flared after a part of the crowd rejected the IFP leader’s message and went on the rampage.