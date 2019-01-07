Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom’s E-band managers said to be in the line of fire

Four candidates in the running to replace axed SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, and what will Mzwanele Manyi announce after announcing an announcement?

07 January 2019 - 11:53 Robert Laing and Margaret Harris
Picture: REUTERS

Baby sand tiger sharks have a great way to avoid sibling rivalry. The first baby shark to hatch eats all the other fertilised eggs.

The next phase of Eskom's belt tightening will be to cut a 600-strong layer of managers — known as E-band employees — by at least 70%, an anonymous source told Bloomberg.

Four candidates are in the running to replace axed SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane.

Everyone loves the drama series Killing Eve. It has received wide critical acclaim and Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama TV series on Sunday. It is so popular, in fact, that even Netflix is telling people to watch the series, even though it is showing only on Hulu.

Netflix spooked Naspers by attacking its pay-TV subsidiary MultiChoice in its backyard via the internet.

The woes of JSE-listed construction groups are unlikely to improve until after this year's election.

Former president Jacob Zuma's spin-doctor, Mzwanele Manyi, tweeted on Saturday that intended to make a big announcement on Wednesday. Many are guessing that after his failed attempt to to keep the Guptas' media business solvent, he intends to launch his own political party.

Polls predict the DA shrinking while the ANC comfortably wins the coming election.

