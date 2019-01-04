Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom should run its plants — not own them

And when it comes to the LGBT+ community, learn the right nomenclature — or risk liberal wrath

04 January 2019 - 12:07 Robert Laing
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

The maths backing education minister Angie Motshekga’s claim of a 78.2% matric pass rate is not good.

SA spends heavily on education with little to show for it. Without solid primary schooling, the government’s promises of free university education are hollow.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Turnaround professional and business rescue practitioner Sello Mkhondo suggests leaseback agreements as way for the government to dig Eskom out of its debt trap.

Charmain Naidoo braves attempting to decipher the LGBT(Q) alphabet.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Commodities beat stocks and bonds in 2018. Will the same be true in 2019?

VW hopes to satisfy drivers with software updates for the affected cars and trade-in discounts for people upgrading to a newer, cleaner model.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

The online community called tourism minister Derek Hanekom a hypocrite after he pointed out the litter problems in opposition-led municipalities.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

The yo-yoing rand.
The yo-yoing rand.
Image: Iress

Shock treatment at midnight on Wednesday appears to have improved the rand’s health.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: NYT gets all scientific, so the dark side of the moon is still just a Pink Floyd album

While China was exploring the not-so-dark side of the moon, back on Earth, Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations are stripping her bare
Opinion
1 day ago

PATRICK BULGER: A Buffalo, crocodile and a few red herrings walk onto a golf course…

Ramaphosa has to choose his shots wisely amid a towering rough and darkening skies
News
1 day ago

ASHA SPECKMAN: Eskom is wearing out even patient Moody’s

Could it be that the gloves are finally off between Moody's and the government and we should expect another eventful year in 2019?
Opinion
19 days ago

Most read

1.
Why Eskom should sell its plants — but still ...
Opinion
2.
Business Day’s 10 most read columns of 2018
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
5.
Hold off the death notices for Donald Trump’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Congo River could be Eskom’s heart of darkness
Opinion / Columnists

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Joburg vs New York — or is it Zuma vs Trump?
Lifestyle

THE FT COLUMN: These midterms mark a culture shift for business and politics
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.