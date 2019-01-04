EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom should run its plants — not own them
The maths backing education minister Angie Motshekga’s claim of a 78.2% matric pass rate is not good.
SA spends heavily on education with little to show for it. Without solid primary schooling, the government’s promises of free university education are hollow.
Turnaround professional and business rescue practitioner Sello Mkhondo suggests leaseback agreements as way for the government to dig Eskom out of its debt trap.
Commodities beat stocks and bonds in 2018. Will the same be true in 2019?
VW hopes to satisfy drivers with software updates for the affected cars and trade-in discounts for people upgrading to a newer, cleaner model.
The online community called tourism minister Derek Hanekom a hypocrite after he pointed out the litter problems in opposition-led municipalities.