EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: NYT gets all scientific, so the dark side of the moon is still just a Pink Floyd album

While China was exploring the not-so-dark side of the moon, back on Earth, Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations are stripping her bare

03 January 2019 - 11:30 Robert Laing
China got to the dark side of the moon, but NYT says it doesn't even exit. Picture: 123RF/BOGDAN IONESCU
This year will be an exciting one for space exploration, kicking off with a Chinese robot making the first ever landing on the dark side of the moon.

This is probably the year that Nasa’s commercial crew  programme finally gets off the ground.

There is no dark side of the moon, the New York Times reports.  “While the far side can never be seen from Earth, it is still illuminated by the sun and has the same phases as the near side.” 

Far from being the Don Corleone of British politics, Theresa May is more the emperor with no clothes, The Guardian says.

Apple was the most obvious culprit for midnight's ‘flash crash’ of the rand and many other currencies. 

Gold and the yen were seen as the safest havens when markets got spooked by declining Chinese iPhone sales.

Apparently, SA’s land conundrum was too easy a problem for Jacob Zuma to bother with during his presidency, so he left it for his successor.

