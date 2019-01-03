EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: NYT gets all scientific, so the dark side of the moon is still just a Pink Floyd album
While China was exploring the not-so-dark side of the moon, back on Earth, Theresa May’s Brexit negotiations are stripping her bare
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
This year will be an exciting one for space exploration, kicking off with a Chinese robot making the first ever landing on the dark side of the moon.
This is probably the year that Nasa’s commercial crew programme finally gets off the ground.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
There is no dark side of the moon, the New York Times reports. “While the far side can never be seen from Earth, it is still illuminated by the sun and has the same phases as the near side.”
Far from being the Don Corleone of British politics, Theresa May is more the emperor with no clothes, The Guardian says.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Apple was the most obvious culprit for midnight's ‘flash crash’ of the rand and many other currencies.
Gold and the yen were seen as the safest havens when markets got spooked by declining Chinese iPhone sales.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Apparently, SA’s land conundrum was too easy a problem for Jacob Zuma to bother with during his presidency, so he left it for his successor.