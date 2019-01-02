Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Note to unions: Be part of the solution — or stay out of things

‘We need to strengthen Cyril’: reasons for not voting for the DA or EFF

02 January 2019 - 11:36 Robert Laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’s daughter, Alexandra, is getting married to former Capetonian Jacques Naude.

Airports Company SA has responded to an embarrassing YouTube video of passport controllers at OR Tambo Airport taking bribes by blaming an airline and its security company. 

Nedlac should be disbanded and any summit on job creation and related issues should not include Cosatu or any other federation or union that holds similar views, writes Institute of Race Relations policy fellow Sara Gon.

Picking a big fight with the EFF might seem a poor strategy seeing that the DA governs at the EFF’s pleasure in Johannesburg and Tshwane. But former DA leader Tony Leon thinks the party has little choice.

By its own admission, Absa is lagging behind FirstRand, Nedbank and Standard Bank in the average number of products per customer and the loyalty of its clients.

A man whose biography is entitled, The Difference Between God and Larry Ellison: God Doesn’t Think He’s Larry Ellison is not a good choice of minder for Elon Musk.

You may think your New Year’s day hangover was related to alcohol intake, but the EFF commander-in-chief knows the real culprit and the cure.

Rhodium has nearly tripled in value over the past two years while the JSE’s property index — dragged down by the Resilient family  — was 2018’s worst preforming sector.

