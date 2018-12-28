EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Congo River could be Eskom’s heart of darkness
The Congo River could generate enough electricity to turn Africa into an industrial powerhouse, which would be very bad news for Eskom.
At 28%, SA’s corporate tax rate is four percentage points above the world average, encouraging companies to pay their taxes elsewhere.
US President Donald Trump visited his golf clubs 67 times and increased his tweeting by 32% in 2018.
As a turbulent December in equity markets draws to a close, there’s one thing traders and investors can agree on: these are not usual times, especially for this time of year.
Shortages of palladium sent prices of the commodity used in autocatalysts to a record high this year, at times surging past gold to become the most precious of major metals.
After the brouhaha Helen Zille caused by praising Singapore on Twitter after a visit, you would have thought “Tweeto” Mboweni would have known where this would lead.
Naspers shrinking and BHP growing has seen the gap between the top 40 index’s first- and second-largest constituents shrink in December.