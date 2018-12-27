Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave SA an unexpected present

According to the FT, Africa had a fairly peaceful, if not that prosperous, 2018

27 December 2018 - 12:19 Robert Laing
Failed CNN host Piers Morgan may have tweeted his first genuinely witty comment ever. Picture: REUTERS
Failed CNN host Piers Morgan may have tweeted his first genuinely witty comment ever. Picture: REUTERS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Will former Daily Mail editor Piers Morgan's nickname “Steyn-remover” stick?

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has proved herself to be an equal opportunity offender, impressing Tom Eaton.

The Financial Times has made its list of the year’s top African stories.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

South African Starbucks representative Taste Holdings says it remains optimistic about the US chain’s chances in the local market.

The US’s gloom on Christmas Eve followed by euphoria on Boxing Day created waves for the JSE on Thursday morning.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

It turns out seven-year-olds think Santa more truthful than US President Donald Trump.

Talking truth to so-called power, controversial US talk-show host Bill Maher is no stranger to calling Donald Trump on his inane tweets.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Image: Iress

MTN’s share price jumped as much as 8.8% to R93 on Thursday morning on news that it will no longer have to return $8.1bn to Nigeria.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma becomes a Twit

Neva Makgetla writes that Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not change her mind ...
Opinion
9 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Renewable energy is nothing more than over-priced flimflam

Survé vs Wierzycka: pick a headline, any headline
Opinion
14 days ago

PETER BRUCE: If Donald Trump played a round of golf with Gary Player ...

'Trump follows just 47 people on Twitter, mainly family and right-wing commentators. Only two of the 47 are not Americans. One is Piers Morgan, the ...
Politics
4 months ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Kofi Annan — amiable UN chief with poodle tendencies

Kofi Annan painfully discovered the ancient wisdom: one needs a long spoon to sup with the devil
Opinion
4 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ ...
Opinion
2.
‘Exponential disruption’ may sound worrying, but ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
Drug-resistant HIV is rife in SA — but there is ...
Opinion
5.
State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: All we want for Christmas is R21bn for SAA
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the real Santa Claus (the president, Elf Freedom Front, ...
Opinion

Public protector finds Fikile Mbalula violated the constitution
National

Public protector stands by claim Helen Zille’s tweets are racist
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.