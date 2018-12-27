EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave SA an unexpected present
According to the FT, Africa had a fairly peaceful, if not that prosperous, 2018
27 December 2018 - 12:19
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has proved herself to be an equal opportunity offender, impressing Tom Eaton.
South African Starbucks representative Taste Holdings says it remains optimistic about the US chain’s chances in the local market.
The US’s gloom on Christmas Eve followed by euphoria on Boxing Day created waves for the JSE on Thursday morning.
Talking truth to so-called power, controversial US talk-show host Bill Maher is no stranger to calling Donald Trump on his inane tweets.
MTN’s share price jumped as much as 8.8% to R93 on Thursday morning on news that it will no longer have to return $8.1bn to Nigeria.