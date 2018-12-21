EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sky is not falling for Chicken Licken
Fast-food chain cries fowl over advert ban ruling
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
For fast-food chicken chains, nothing seems to improve sales more than getting ads banned.
ANC basic education minister Angie Motshekga has been subjected to a torrent of abuse on Twitter for standing by the DA’s Helen Zille.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Sikonathi Mantshantsha runs through the list of thieves and narcissists running in SA’s coming election.
Another task team with an unrealistic timeframe to develop yet another plan to fix Eskom means President Cyril Ramaphosa actually has no plan, writes Duma Gqubule.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Is Taste’s unappetising rights offer a ploy by Riskowitz Value Fund to buy out other shareholders cheaply? Riskowitz gained control of the SA representative of Starbucks and Domino’s by underwriting its past rights offers and claw-backs.
Court papers reveal that Telkom does not pay its bills on time.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Tecent helped lift its 31%-owner Naspers on Friday morning after Chinese authorities were reported to have eased their ban on new computer games.