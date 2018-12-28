National

Tito Mboweni slams ‘filthy, embarrassing’ Joburg CBD streets after Rwanda visit

Finance minister has urged South Africans to keep their cities, towns and the countryside clean

28 December 2018 - 07:48 Timeslive
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is pictured during the medium-term budget policy statement on October 24 2018. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is pictured during the medium-term budget policy statement on October 24 2018. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ ESA ALEXANDER

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has bemoaned the state of downtown Johannesburg’s streets, describing them as filthy and embarrassing. 

In a tweet on Thursday, Mboweni compared the city’s roads to those in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, which he said are “clean and beautiful”.

“What a contrast!” said Mboweni of the two cities.

In an updated tweet, Mboweni said all of us have a responsibility to keep our towns, cities and the countryside clean and habitable. “If we don’t throw dirt around and the municipalities collect rubbish regularly, we can achieve a lot,” he said.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been at the forefront of attempts to keep the city clean since he was elected. His monthly, city-wide volunteer cleaning campaign, A Re Sebetseng, was launched in August 2017. It is based on Kigali’s successful monthly cleaning campaign, Umuganda.

A Re Sebetseng means “let’s work” and calls on communities to take ownership of their communities by working towards a common goal: a clean city.

