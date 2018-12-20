Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Idea of growing SA’s ‘dagga belt’ should not be sniffed at

Markus Jooste is FM's newsmaker of the year, and Stanlib gets bust for charging hidden fees

20 December 2018 - 10:58 Robert Laing
No good deed should go unpunished, according to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, especially if it involves Khayelitsha children getting free computer lessons.  

Helen Zille says she has been hampered in her response to Mkhwebane by a law in the Public Protector Act that makes it illegal to insult the public protector.

It is never a good idea to get into debt for a holiday, which is what former sport and recreation minister Fikile Mbalula says he did when he “borrowed” R680,000 from a supplier to pay for family break in Dubai.

The Financial Mail has made former Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste its newsmaker of the year.

Given that SA has an exceptionally high unemployment rate at 27.5%, any industry that promises job creation should receive some attention from policy makers — and that includes developing SA’s “dagga-belt” in the former Transkei, writes Wandile Sihlobo.

Liberty's subsidiary, Stanlib, got busted for charging hidden fees and fined R500,000.

SA may be losing R8bn from “profit shifting” whereby multinationals lower their global tax bill by shifting their earnings from affiliates in high-tax countries to those in low-tax countries.

The US Federal Reserve held its forecast at two more interest rate increases in 2019, dashing investors hopes of a more dovish stance.

