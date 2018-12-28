JSE looking at calm New Year after Christmas drama

Markets appeared calmer on Friday morning following the dramatic falls and rises in the US and Asia over Christmas.

In Hong Kong, Tencent was down slightly, indicating its 31%-owner Naspers may continue Thursday's slide in which it fell 3% to R2,866.70.

Satrix published the December re-weightings of the various indices its range of exchange-traded funds track on Thursday.

A decline in Naspers's share price over the fourth quarter of 2018 while BHP and other miners' share prices grew saw the gap between the top 40 index's first and second largest companies narrow.