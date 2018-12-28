Palladium takes the podium of best major metals as shortages catapult prices

“The fundamentals of the palladium market are the strongest in nearly two decades’’, and that has allowed palladium to disconnect from the weak macroeconomic environment that’s dimmed the outlook of other precious and base metals, Citigroup analysts including Aakash Doshi said in a report this month.

That could extend the metal’s record-breaking advance to average $1,300 an ounce by the second quarter of 2019, they said. Spot palladium settled at about $1,273 an ounce on Thursday.

While investors typically pile into exchange-traded funds as prices rally, the exchange-traded funds backed by palladium have become the supplier of last resort. Holders have pulled the metal to offer it in the lease market. The cost to borrow the raw material was about 12 times the yield on 10-year Treasuries as of Wednesday. As a result, holdings in such funds tracked by Bloomberg are now at the lowest in almost a decade.

The price of palladium has more then doubled in the past three years, and surged past platinum in September for the first time since 2001.