EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State-capture inquiry should lead to incarceration, says Ismail Lagardien

The middle-class is all dressed up but with no obviously appealing person to vote for

19 December 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
Lots of flags are being waved ahead of SA's 2019 election, but voters are not exactly spoilt for choice. Picture: iSTOCK

US consulting firm Bain’s apology for its role in destroying Sars can be used as a case study on how to use a former employee as a scapegoat.

The reason Jacob Zuma wanted to choose his own judge to investigate his involvement in state capture was “not to protect himself but to safeguard the integrity of that very inquiry”, according to his lawyers.

The Zondo commission’s terms of reference should be expanded, and should lead to prosecutions, incarceration and, as much as is possible, reclamation of some of the money that was syphoned from the state, writes Ismail Lagardien.

A growing number of DA voters will vote for it only because they feel they don’t have other options,” writes Steven Friedman.

Holiday resort Sun City says all its hotels will be fully operational from Wednesday after it was hit by a hailstorm that resulted in widespread damage and flooding on Saturday.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady tells Business Day that Standard Bank was “a tipping point” for the exchange and the addition of Naspers “gets us to critical mass”.

Consensus is almost unanimous that the US Fed will raise rates for the fourth time this year, with 91 of 92 experts polled by Bloomberg expecting the fourth 25 basis point increase this year.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Vote DA to support the ANC, says Zille

‘Some switched on the telly, some went straight to Twitter,To see if the country had gone down the shitter’  — sheer poetry
8 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Seven mayors who lost their councils’ cash must resign, ANC says

Time magazine selects Jamal Khashoggi and other persecuted reporters as ‘person of the year’, and Stephen Koseff talks about 40 years at Investec
7 days ago

Jacob Zuma’s role in Sars destruction exposed

The Nugent report into Sars shows that Bain & Company former partner Vittorio Massone had lied under oath when he said he had never discussed Sars ...
4 days ago

Judge tells Jacob Zuma to pay back the money

The ruling is a devastating blow for Zuma, whose decade in power was mired in allegations of corruption and weakening of state institutions
6 days ago

