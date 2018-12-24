Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: All we want for Christmas is R21bn for SAA

Eskom is narrowing its ‘F-band’ while Jacob Zuma is widening his whataboutism and whataboutery this yuletide

24 December 2018 - 11:28 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF / KRYZHOV
Picture: 123RF / KRYZHOV

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

The New York Times on Saturday carried a lengthy feature on SA's state capture saga, highlighting how Essop Pahad's friendship with Atul Gupta got the brothers into the corridors of power. 

Eskom is reducing its ‘F-band’ by a dozen senior managers, leaving nine.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

It only takes one spoiled brat to ruin Christmas for everyone.

’Tis the season for lists.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

South African taxpayers may be in line for an exciting Christmas present from a secret Santa.

Reports that AngloGold Ashanti is considering a London listing provide some festive cheer to a city that has lost its way as a home for gold miners.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Whataboutism (also known as whataboutery) is defined by Wikipedia as “a variant of the tu quoque logical fallacy that attempts to discredit an opponent's position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument”. 

“Baba, are you using apartheid legislation and killers to defend your criminal case?” was DA leader Mmusi Maimane's response to former president Jacob Zuma's tweet.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Threatening to fire the central bank governor does not help the stock market, judging from US President Donald Trump's recent efforts.

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sky is not falling for Chicken Licken

Fast-food chain cries fowl over advert ban ruling
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Idea of growing SA’s ‘dagga belt’ should not be sniffed at

Markus Jooste is FM's newsmaker of the year, and Stanlib gets bust for charging hidden fees
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State-capture inquiry should lead to incarceration, says Ismail Lagardien

The middle-class is all dressed up but with no obviously appealing person to vote for
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma becomes a Twit

Neva Makgetla writes that Eskom uses vicious tactics to protect its monopoly at the expense of SA, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not change her mind ...
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the real Santa Claus (the president, Elf Freedom Front, etc) please stand up?

Previously unfettered by any sense of consequence, Jacob Zuma’s fruitless legal challenges are now officially over
Opinion
9 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Renewable energy is nothing more than over-priced flimflam

Survé vs Wierzycka: pick a headline, any headline
Opinion
11 days ago

Most read

1.
Business Day’s 10 most read columns of 2018
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Mining Charter a start to creating jobs and ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
4.
Making the most when investing in 12J companies
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Why is state pension fund not suing?
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sky is not falling for Chicken Licken
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Idea of growing SA’s ‘dagga belt’ should not be sniffed at
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State-capture inquiry should lead to incarceration, says ...
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma becomes a Twit
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the real Santa Claus (the president, Elf Freedom Front, ...
Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Renewable energy is nothing more than over-priced flimflam
Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Seven mayors who lost their councils’ cash must resign, ANC ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.