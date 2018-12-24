EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: All we want for Christmas is R21bn for SAA
Eskom is narrowing its ‘F-band’ while Jacob Zuma is widening his whataboutism and whataboutery this yuletide
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The New York Times on Saturday carried a lengthy feature on SA's state capture saga, highlighting how Essop Pahad's friendship with Atul Gupta got the brothers into the corridors of power.
Eskom is reducing its ‘F-band’ by a dozen senior managers, leaving nine.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
It only takes one spoiled brat to ruin Christmas for everyone.
’Tis the season for lists.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
South African taxpayers may be in line for an exciting Christmas present from a secret Santa.
Reports that AngloGold Ashanti is considering a London listing provide some festive cheer to a city that has lost its way as a home for gold miners.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Whataboutism (also known as whataboutery) is defined by Wikipedia as “a variant of the tu quoque logical fallacy that attempts to discredit an opponent's position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument”.
“Baba, are you using apartheid legislation and killers to defend your criminal case?” was DA leader Mmusi Maimane's response to former president Jacob Zuma's tweet.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Threatening to fire the central bank governor does not help the stock market, judging from US President Donald Trump's recent efforts.