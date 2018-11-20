EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA is not broke, despite what you may think
Sibanye-Stillwater faces a strike, and IMF warns the country about the difficulty involved in implementing reform
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
“This project [the Russian nuclear power station] became quite central for whatever reasons and ‘come what may’,” public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told the Zondo commission.
“This is therefore a critical time to implement stalled reforms to restore confidence, attract investment, support growth, and rebuild buffers to deal with a challenging environment,” the International Monetary Fund advises SA.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
“Successful transformation of our economy requires a cold hard look in the mirror, not a leap of fancy,” writes Neva Magketla.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Ascendis Health said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday that nonexecutive director Gary Shayne, his spouse and his Gane Holdings company were forced sellers of about R13m worth of shares last week.
SA’s largest domestic gold producer, Sibanye-Stillwater, faces a strike from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) over unhappiness with a wage increase settled with other unions.
