Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Inhibiting factors’ in the visa regimen have to go

06 September 2018 - 12:44 Robert Laing
Members of the Mmamahlola community are among the scarred beneficiaries of rigged land reform across SA. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Members of the Mmamahlola community are among the scarred beneficiaries of rigged land reform across SA. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The ANC is a collective, until it comes to apportioning blame.

The government has committed to a "complete overhaul" of the visa system to support the tourism sector.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

"Land claimants have traced the root of their woes. They say it is not the fault of the constitution, which the ANC and EFF want to unnecessarily amend to accommodate the expropriation of land without compensation," writes Theto Mahlakoana.

Eskom’s conflict of interest as both dominant generator and single buyer of power from independent power producers needs to be removed, writes Lisa Steyn.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

SA has moved from the Brics to the Bats — an acronym made from the four emerging markets considered the main culprits for today’s slump in global markets: Brazil, Argentina, Turkey and SA.

The Discovery card has a cost-to-income ratio of 40% — well below the average of SA banks, which is closer to 56%.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Take charge, Mr President, and do it ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Why the ANC should appear ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: MTN’s woes in Nigeria in urgent need ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ROB ROSE: The bats on Markus Jooste’s tail
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
TIM COHEN: Nigerian withdrawals from MTN threaten ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Public servant numbers are acceptable; their productivity is ...
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe complains about unfairness of Treasury’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: As The Guardian says, better is not good enough for Zimbabwe
Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The unruly rand has finally taken a chill pill
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.