EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: 'Inhibiting factors' in the visa regimen have to go
The government has committed to a "complete overhaul" of the visa system to support the tourism sector.
"Land claimants have traced the root of their woes. They say it is not the fault of the constitution, which the ANC and EFF want to unnecessarily amend to accommodate the expropriation of land without compensation," writes Theto Mahlakoana.
Eskom’s conflict of interest as both dominant generator and single buyer of power from independent power producers needs to be removed, writes Lisa Steyn.
SA has moved from the Brics to the Bats — an acronym made from the four emerging markets considered the main culprits for today’s slump in global markets: Brazil, Argentina, Turkey and SA.
The Discovery card has a cost-to-income ratio of 40% — well below the average of SA banks, which is closer to 56%.
Find someone who looks at you the way Floyd Shivambu looks at Markus Jooste #Steinhoff #MarkusJooste pic.twitter.com/hTmj0c6ID1— Tertius Troost (@TertiusTroost) September 5, 2018
Yes that's right all personal income tax collected is not enough to cover the government wage bill. Sorry we will have to raise your tax again to pay our civil servants pic.twitter.com/ioKi0vRQ3t— mike schussler (@mikeschussler) September 5, 2018
