EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Public servant numbers are acceptable; their productivity is not
When it comes to xenophobia, politicians present two faces: one of public civility about immigrants, and the one citizens buy into — that they’re a threat
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The South African petrol price is set by the government every month instead of by competing players. This month, the government has decided to gamble R575m on the oil price dropping in the near future — a foolish bet it is bound to lose.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
"At just over 1-million people, the size of the public service is not big for SA’s population of almost 60-million people," writes John Dludlu. "However, there are several other problems that are rarely discussed, if at all. First and perhaps the biggest one, is productivity."
SA’s politicians need to accept their share of blame for this country’s shameful xenophobia, argues Steven Friedman.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
South African banks’ financial products are still too complex for customers to compare, and usually come with high fees and unfair terms attached to them, the World Bank reports.
The rand slid to its lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday morning, while government borrowing costs rose to their highest since November, signaling a negative market view towards SA.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Being told that we are in #recession is like having flu for three weeks and then finally going to the doctor who tells you that you're sick.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) September 4, 2018
I'm ahead of the game. I was experiencing a #recession long before it was announced.— Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) September 4, 2018
Very Visual
Graph of the day
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dream of boosting growth to 3% this fiscal year is in tatters, and leaves him vulnerable to opponents both inside and outside the ANC as he prepares to fight an election in 2019, hobbled by a near 30% unemployment rate, which is set to rise further.
