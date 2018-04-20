EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The unruly rand has finally taken a chill pill
Gupta-tainted Garry Pita quits Transnet, and has Arthur Fraser been moved to the prisons portfolio because he knows too much?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita, who signed off various dodgy payments to Gupta family-linked entities, has resigned.
Both Intelligence Inspector-General Setlhomamaru Dintwe and the DA are challenging former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser’s appointment as national commissioner of correctional services.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Why has President Cyril Ramaphosa shifted Fraser from spy boss to prison boss instead of firing him ? Perhaps Fraser knows too much.
Having a land crisis in SA may ultimately be far less hazardous than not having one, argues Anthony Butler.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Astral shareholders voted against a resolution to approve R1.1m annual remuneration to chairperson Theuns Eloff.
Absa has denied it has any responsibility for losses suffered by investors in Steinhoff, as claimed by Dutch investors’ association VEB.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Not even the wildest conspiracy can hide the single fact: this was a poor listing. https://t.co/0Xckdeag71— Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) April 20, 2018
Along with the Illuminati and the Gnomes of Zurich, we BusinessLIVE hacks control everything, especially the JSE and the PIC. At least we do in the paranoid mind of Independent Media proprietor Iqbal Survé.
Because institutional fund managers would have stampeded for the 15% of Sagarmatha Technology that Survé was willing to sell them for a mere R7.5bn if not for our world domination, the government should investigate us, writes Business Report editor Adri Senekal de Wet.
Very visual
Graph of the day
The rand’s expected price swings have fallen the most in the world in 2018.
