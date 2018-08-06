EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brian Molefe complains about unfairness of Treasury’s investigation
"This whole thing is, I think, procedurally unfair. It’s not being done by the book," Brian Molefe complains about the Treasury’s investigation into how he was not a stickler for rules while CEO of Transnet and Eskom.
Eskom workers have until Wednesday to accept or reject a 7.5% wage increase offer that includes one-off cash payments of R10,000.
"It’s difficult to understand why people who seem to have a high tolerance for steep levels of executive remuneration are incensed by the demands of the Eskom workers," writes Ann Crotty.
There are many gaps for fraudsters to slip through in SA’s regulatory system, writes Stuart Theobald.
DA finance spokesperson David Maynier does not buy the story that former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste was solely responsible for the unfolding corporate fraud scandal, and wants the furniture retailer’s former chief financial officer, Ben le Grange, questioned in parliament.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe wants to declare a further two-year moratorium on mining applications for Xolobeni on the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast, where competing interests over a potential titanium mine have resulted in violence and death.
OK, guys, it's finally totally clear. De Lille is getting an official apology, but resigning, but staying on as a DA member. Nothing more to see here. Move along. Quickly. That smell? It's all in your mind. Hurry along.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) August 5, 2018
Despite the amicable tone of Sunday’s announcement by DA leader Mmusi Maimane that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was stepping down from her position, a key legal battle remains in play.
Late on Friday, the People’s Bank of China raised the reserve requirement on some foreign-exchange forward positions, making it more expensive to bet against the Chinese currency and helping pull the yuan away from 14-month lows.
