EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump have in common in SA land debate

27 August 2018 - 12:59 Robert Laing
US consultants Bain, accused of wrecking the SA Revenue Service (Sars), has released itself from confidentiality agreements to set the record straight at the commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

Never mind the EU, the UK has SA to trade with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s communication about land reform is no clearer than US President Donald Trump’s tweet, writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.

The two commissions of inquiry underway into state capture and Sars will be joined by a third one into the Public Investment Corporation, writes Stuart Theobald.

Investors in the Resilient family of real estate investment trusts (Reits) are demanding a proper public investigation of allegations of related-party transactions and share price manipulation.

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti have cast off the bulk of their mines in SA and are down to one underground mine each in the country.

The surname of National Enquirer publisher David Pecker had led to some unfortunate headlines.

Who controls Naspers via its unlisted, high-voting A shares is a tightly guarded secret. Friday’s annual general meeting improved shareholder democracy slightly by revealing 57% of the publicly traded N shares opposed its executive remuneration policy, while the shadowy cabal holding its A shares railroaded it through with 100% in favour.

