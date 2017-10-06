SIMON LINCOLN READER: Radically transformed mandates of middling ministers

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel responded, which I wish he hadn’t as it led to yet another exhausting ton of words from Mbalula. In 2016, South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni wrote a letter to the DA’s David Maynier in which she posed as a working-class hero as she defended her incompetence. The letter was filled with wild excuses designed to distract attention from her mischievous agenda.

So when is it okay for ministers or officials to stick their noses into things outside the mandates they are paid so handsomely to occupy? Before we answer that question, let’s assess the individual merit of some of these officials.

Muthambi is the most useless minister to have featured in any postapartheid administration. For her complicity in the financial and human disasters of the SABC she was promoted, and now seems intent on bloating the public service wage bill.

In an ideal world, Mbalula would be a rural celebrity blogger and leave the rest of us alone, to say nothing of law enforcement. Just one of many examples: in a speech last week, he announced that he would "like to speak to a Ralph Hayes of Krugersdorp". There’s no such person. But there was once a Ralph Haynes, a one-legged scallywag who disappeared in 2011, in all likelihood butchered by the company he kept. Mbalula wants to talk to someone whose remaining parts were probably eaten by crocodiles in Warmbaths nearly seven years ago.

A few more questions if you will: have you ever seen Keith Richard’s gym routine featured in Men’s Health? Did you ever hear about the time Stephen Hawking was invited to commentate on American football? No? There’s a reason JK Rowling gets savaged every time she tries to play social justice warrior about immigration on Twitter, and that same reason applies here: it’s never okay for ministers to stick their noses into things outside of their mandate, but it’s even worse when they stick them into things they do not understand, and cannot be trusted to advocate or enforce.

In the ANC’s case, the more piercing the radical economic transformation screech, the more compromised the individual — hence the reason their supporting arguments feature only identity politics.

Nobody doubts the need for the renewal of policies aimed at alleviating the conditions of those existing upon the fringes, or stripping the economy of its lecherous tenderpreneurs and corporate overlords. But everyone doubts the motivation because everyone sees who is doing the motivating.

• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.