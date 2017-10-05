How party-driven electoral system fails SA

As a result, extraordinary things that would result in the swift dismissal or impeachment of a leader in most democracies elsewhere are tolerated here.

The spending of R250m of public money to build a private pleasure palace for President Jacob Zuma at Nkandla is accepted.

If he repays only R7m of this personally, that is okay. How many clinics or schools could have been built with these funds? But he is so confident of his loyal party apparatchiks that he giggles in Parliament about all of it.

At least those funds were spent in SA. What has taken place subsequently is on a far grander and more sinister scale. It appears that billions of rand have been looted from state-owned enterprises in a systematic way. These funds have left SA, weakening the rand, and inflation and interest rates are higher as a result. The economy is adversely affected and unemployment and poverty increase.

It is clear that foreign suppliers of equipment to state-owned enterprises have been preferred over local manufacturers who employ South Africans because it is easier to hide corrupt payments to third parties overseas than locally. All of this has been accompanied by the capture and misuse of certain key state institutions, to blunt any effective extraparliamentary opposition to the corruption.

This has led to the courts being the sole rampart against abuse and corruption.

This is unfortunate, as it places an undue burden on the judiciary, and others such as the previous public protector, to fill the gap left by the lack of proper parliamentary oversight.

The role of MPs, most often through the parliamentary committee system, should be to interrogate and investigate all areas of the executive’s misdeeds. Instead, this is falling on the courts, placing a strain on the constitutional concept of the separation of the powers of the legislature, executive and judiciary. As a result, the judiciary is accused on occasion of overreach.

This happens because civil society organisations and the parliamentary opposition have lost faith in Parliament to uphold the process of democratic accountability. They thus seek recourse to the courts as the only available remedy to the problem.

Let’s hope that at some stage in the future, there will be a constituency system for Parliament to help avoid some of the problems this system is producing.

• Curle is an Oxford-educated former merchant banker who served on boards of several JSE-listed companies.