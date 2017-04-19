Progress on hold as trade barriers constrain Africa

African leaders frequently pay lip service to the virtues of regional integration, but have yet to implement any meaningful change. One small positive step that a number of countries are slowly implementing is the one-stop border post concept, in which two countries jointly operate a border crossing to remove the usual two-step process.

Supported by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and the East African Community (EAC), the second edition of the One-Stop Border Post Source Book, was launched on March 16.

Described as a complete guide to best practice, it has been lauded as an important toolkit to help governments improve cross-border and intraregional trade across Africa and enhance the continent’s competitiveness. The source book is set to combat one of Africa’s biggest challenges, trade and growth, by reducing the time spent clearing posts, borders and checkpoints.

Much more is required if Africa is to solve its regional integration issues and live up to its promise.

In 2014, according to forecasts by the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report, six of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies were African countries, with the top-20 list dominated by African economies.

These strong prospects for the continent led to the Africa Rising narrative developing.