Criminal court judgment highlights Cabinet’s faulty approach to treaties

The court’s reasoning was obvious but rigorous, grounded in the doctrine of the separation of powers. The Constitution prescribes that while the national executive negotiates and signs international agreements, such as the Rome Statute that created the ICC, it cannot become binding on SA unless and until Parliament resolves to ratify it. "It must therefore, perforce, be Parliament which has the power to decide whether an international agreement ceases to bind the country."

Describing a ratified treaty as "a social contract between the people of SA, through their elected representatives in the legislature, and the national executive", which "gives rise to the rights and obligations expressed in such international agreement", the court held that the executive cannot, "without first seeking the approval of the people of SA, terminate those rights and obligations".

This is not to give international agreements any elevated status in South African law. On the contrary, national legislation works the same way. The executive drafts and introduces bills, but only Parliament has the power to turn them into binding acts; and the same goes for any bills designed to amend or repeal existing acts. In short, Parliament makes laws and Cabinet cannot unilaterally unmake them lest it trench on the separation of powers.

Finally, the court rejected the Cabinet’s plea that Parliament could cure the unconstitutionality of Cabinet’s decision by ratifying it retrospectively: "an invalid act, being a nullity, cannot be ratified". This pronouncement could have significant implications for a range of other important treaties the Zuma administration has purportedly terminated in the past five years, specifically in the field of foreign investment.

Between 1994 and 2009, SA signed bilateral investment treaties with 49 foreign states from every continent including major sources of inward investment, such as the UK, Germany and China, as well as major destinations for SA’s outward investments, such as Nigeria and Mozambique. Half of these treaties have entered into force, following ratification by SA’s Parliament and that of the host state.

Such treaties guarantee that enterprises making investments from one country into the other are entitled to certain standards of treatment, such as full compensation for expropriation and freedom from discriminatory, arbitrary or abusive regulation.

Importantly, they enable investors to enforce these standards directly by taking the host government to international arbitration without needing diplomatic impetus from their home government.