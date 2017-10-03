Pillaging of Africa: Zuma and successors must take steps to end losses

At a luncheon for Zuma and other African leaders on the same day, US President Donald Trump seemed to vindicate Zuma’s concern by declaring: "Africa has tremendous business potential. I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you, they’re spending a lot of money."

Trump’s own alleged involvement with money laundering and other possible illicit financial dealings are being investigated by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Zuma praised the UN for passing a resolution on this issue, which he called a "preliminary step towards a global architecture to tackle the scourge and impacts of illicit financial flows", adding: "SA reaffirms its commitment to co-operation between the UN and regional and subregional organisations, particularly the African Union."

But Zuma neglected to mention the important work already undertaken by the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa, under the joint auspices of the AU and the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa, chaired and led by Thabo Mbeki. In its 2015 report Track It! Stop! Get it! Mbeki’s panel estimated that Africa has in the past 50 years lost more than $1-trillion to illicit financial flows. Current annual outflows are likely to exceed $50bn, with SA responsible for about 25%.

Mbeki and Zuma rightly blame major corporations for over-and underpricing international corporate transactions. These claims are based on analyses of government and IMF trade statistics, and are consistent with the analyses of highly reputable nongovernmental organisations such as Global Financial Integrity (GFI), but deal mostly with illicit outflows. In April, GFI published data on incoming monies, in Illicit Financial Flows to and from Developing Countries: 2005-2014.