SIMON LINCOLN READER: Out of step with those who hold power

For people like Bozwana and his adversaries, scrapping it out on dusty provincial roads, losing a tender isn’t just the severance of income, but literally the bottom of a mine shaft too.

In these peculiar worlds within a country, there is no such thing as coincidence, only the illusion of it.

On March 30, the North West provincial legislature sat. The ANC in quarter did not discuss the chronic failure of service delivery, or how consistent electricity to its poorest areas has become a foreign concept, but how banks operate and of the rotten treatment to which they have supposedly subjected the Gupta family. They do things like this not only in an attempt to appear relevant against the fear of their own rural inferiority complex, but because there is uranium to be mined in that province, courtesy of the Guptas.

The desperate president does not just have to appease the increasingly impatient Russians, but the children and nephews and nieces of and mistresses of officials there too — the thousands of potential vendors barging and jostling for transport routes and tuckshops and the supply of PVC pipes.

Since his name was mentioned in the court papers of Schabir Shaik’s trial, I have read every notable analysis on President Jacob Zuma ever documented. But in a few hours, Bozwana taught me more about him than anything else, about how he thinks and the forces that persuade him in the places of his strongest support. The only way to understand this world is not just to participate within it but, where necessary, to perform its worst functions too.

The forces that protect the president and demand apologies from "ill-disciplined" members of the ANC national executive committee are a consequence of an extended period of apathy and isolation and it is here they found the strength they demonstrate today. There was a time when outrage at the ANC was limited to Tony Yengeni’s Mercedes-Benz discount and Thabo Mbeki’s HIV/AIDS denialism and position on Zimbabwe.

During this era, the only thing we heard about the distant provinces was how much money white cattle farmers were making, having turned their ranches into hunting safari reserves.

I thought about Bozwana a lot last week and I’ve realised that the story of his life and death — his wealth, his decisions, his ambition, the choices and the enemies he made — is actually the subtext of Zuma’s ANC, the terms and conditions of his promise of a better life for all.

I thought about Bozwana’s body, pumped full of metal, slumped in the passenger seat of a bright yellow Renault Clio branded with a cheap energy drink logo and I thought about how arrogant civil society is to consider things such as principle and moral fortitude as genuine weapons against these forces.

• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.