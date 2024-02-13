NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Food and fertiliser may be Russia’s most powerful weapons
Russia may emerge from the war with Ukraine with even more dominance in global grain markets
13 February 2024 - 05:00
While much of the agricultural production of countries with large populations such as India and China is for domestic consumption, Russia is a major food exporter and has identified food and fertiliser as a key tool for securing its geopolitical influence.
Russia is rapidly increasing its agricultural output in an attempt to diversify its economy, and is using food and fertiliser diplomacy to gain political influence across Africa. This is a major concern for Western powers that are losing influence on the continent, having failed to effectively isolate Russia. ..
