KATHARINE CHILD: US media could learn from slow SA scepticism over Renergen
It took a while for local journalists to start asking questions about a company that is still burning cash
18 January 2024 - 05:00
Despite liquid natural gas (LNG) producer Renergen by the looks of it being years away from turning a profit, it featured in a glowing news story on the prestigious CNN’s website in January.
CEO Stefano Marani excels at telling the Renergen story with a contagious passion and self-belief. He is a nice guy, and could offer master classes in marketing. The CNN article had a click-worthy, attention-grabbing title: “The company bought gas rights to this land for $1. Helium means it could be worth billions.”..
