Renewables: hot air or the real deal?

In a world increasingly affected by global warming, the turn to renewable energy sources is a no-brainer. But it’s important to note how they stack up on the feasibility scale

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Nick Hedley

We know renewables are the energy sources of the future. But how viable are they right now? 

A study led by Mark Jacobson, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University, has found that switching the world entirely to renewables would cost as much as $62-trillion — but it would take just six years to pay back that investment. ..

