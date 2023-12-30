1. JOHAN STEYN: Why I won’t be sending my child to varsity
Top 10 opinion reads of 2023
From Koeberg dangers to SA Cricket’s double standards, this is what caught readers’ attention
1. JOHAN STEYN: Why I won’t be sending my child to varsity
This year saw explosive growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and AI generative tools. With this rapid advancement, many traditional industries and institutions are expected to be disrupted. In this article Johan Steyn, a human-centred AI advocate and thought leader, challenges the belief that a university education is the gateway to a successful future and posits a future in which traditional degrees become outdated as technology reshapes our world.
2. LETTER: Cricket SA’s double standards
The Gaza conflict, which dominated headlines in the second half of the year, has exposed deep divisions in all aspects of society, even sport. In this letter to Business Day, former Gauteng and SA cricketer Mandy Yachad reacts to an inquiry initiated by Cricket SA regarding pro-Israel comments made by cricketer David Teeger, after a complaint by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance.
3. MPIYAKHE DHLAMINI: State must do everything possible to end SRD grant now
The social relief of distress (SRD) grant is a temporary provision of assistance for people in dire material need. In February, the government budgeted R36.1bn for the period up to March 2024 for the grant. In this article, Mpiyakhe Dhlamini, a contributing author to the Free Market Foundation, says extending the grant further will erode the entrepreneurial spirit of South Africans and exacerbate the entitlement problem in the country.
4. CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA retailers
This year saw a rise in fast-fashion retail in SA, particularly the Chinese brand Shein, the effects of which have been felt by SA’s major clothing retailers. In this article Business Day columnist Chris Gilmour urges the government to curb the effects of cheap online fashion retailers from Asia.
5. TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear accident is brewing at Koeberg
The Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan in 2011 and resulting release of radioactive contaminants into the surrounding environment raised questions about the safety of nuclear energy. But can something similar happen in SA? In this article, Tristen Taylor examines the International Atomic Energy Agency’s report on Koeberg, which identifies 15 areas where the plant’s safety is doubtful.
6. ROB ROSE: SA’s dollar millionaires hit the eject button
I’m moving to Australia! This has become a common refrain by wealthy and middle-class people. But should we be concerned? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose looks at the trend of emigration among high net worth individuals.
7. Roaring ’20s of the illicit cigarette trade
Kirsten van der Zee, Samantha Filby and Corné van Walbeek, who are researchers in the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the University of Cape Town, look at the lasting effects of the comprehensive ban the government imposed on the sale of tobacco products in 2020 as part of its Covid-19 lockdown response.
8. WENDY KNOWLER: Nightmare at Easter after Capitec’s R130k ‘process error’
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler takes up the case of a Capitec client who had a stop put on his account after a private transaction was classified as fraudulent by the bank, even though no fraud had taken place.
9. BRUCE WHITFIELD: ‘We are a land of winners, led by thieving dunces’
Writing shortly after the Springboks’ World Cup win and the euphoria that followed, columnist Bruce Whitfield brings us back to reality, commenting on the missed opportunity of the victory to ignite a turnaround in SA’s flagging fortunes — and other missed opportunities for change.
10. NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Solar panels lose their shine
News from the Future is a weekly feature in which possible future scenarios are imagined and explored. In this article, Futureworld looks at what may be in store for solar panels.
