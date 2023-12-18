Rebuilding of parliament to start early in 2024

Parliament fire on January 3 2022. Picture: MOLOTO MOTHAPO VIA TWITTER
Rebuilding of the parliamentary buildings damaged in an extensive fire in 2022 is due to begin early next year after demolition of severely weakened sections.
The fire gutted the National Assembly and hundreds of offices. A judge declared arson accused Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial.
The restoration project is estimated to cost R2bn and expected to take two years. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R2bn for the project in his 2022 medium term budget policy statement and a further R118m to help parliament deal with unforeseen costs.
Parliament said in its end of year statement on Monday that stage two design concepts were finalised and the application for a heritage permit was under way.
“The prequalification of contractors has commenced, which will expedite the procurement process once detailed designs and documentation are complete.
“These designs will seize the opportunity to promote open and easy access to the parliament precinct, create an environment conducive to professionalism and teamwork, and integrate the rich diversity of SA culture,” said parliament.
To ensure that restoration of proceeds without weather disruption, the contractors have installed a temporary roof on the Old Assembly building.
Reflecting on its work in 2023, parliament said altogether 898 physical, virtual and hybrid committee meetings were held from April to November and 19 oversight visits were conducted by committees during this period.
Altogether 43 bills were introduced into parliament, up from 34 in the previous year, increasing the total number of bills under Parliament’s consideration to 56.
Parliament passed 24 of these bills during the year and 10 were assented to and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The National Assembly held 118 debates and five petitions were received and concluded in both houses from April to end-November.
Several committees held about 65 public hearings in the nine provinces (from July to September alone) on key legislation.
Rebuilding of parliament to start early in 2024
Restoration project is estimated to cost R2bn and expected to take two years
Rebuilding of the parliamentary buildings damaged in an extensive fire in 2022 is due to begin early next year after demolition of severely weakened sections.
The fire gutted the National Assembly and hundreds of offices. A judge declared arson accused Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial.
The restoration project is estimated to cost R2bn and expected to take two years. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R2bn for the project in his 2022 medium term budget policy statement and a further R118m to help parliament deal with unforeseen costs.
Parliament said in its end of year statement on Monday that stage two design concepts were finalised and the application for a heritage permit was under way.
“The prequalification of contractors has commenced, which will expedite the procurement process once detailed designs and documentation are complete.
“These designs will seize the opportunity to promote open and easy access to the parliament precinct, create an environment conducive to professionalism and teamwork, and integrate the rich diversity of SA culture,” said parliament.
To ensure that restoration of proceeds without weather disruption, the contractors have installed a temporary roof on the Old Assembly building.
Reflecting on its work in 2023, parliament said altogether 898 physical, virtual and hybrid committee meetings were held from April to November and 19 oversight visits were conducted by committees during this period.
Altogether 43 bills were introduced into parliament, up from 34 in the previous year, increasing the total number of bills under Parliament’s consideration to 56.
Parliament passed 24 of these bills during the year and 10 were assented to and signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The National Assembly held 118 debates and five petitions were received and concluded in both houses from April to end-November.
Several committees held about 65 public hearings in the nine provinces (from July to September alone) on key legislation.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Judge declares parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe unfit to stand trial
Moving parliament to Tshwane would be too costly, MPs agree
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SANDF counts high cost of fire
SABC headquarters evacuated after fire
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.