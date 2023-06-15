Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: South Africa’s dollar millionaires hit the eject button

Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:03

Suddenly, it’s all getting rather real. Reports in recent days have confirmed what many suspected: South Africa’s dicey economic prospects, intermittent blackouts and the prospect of water-shedding have combined to push people to the exit. 

For starters, there’s the Africa Wealth Report, published by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, which reveals that the number of high net worth South Africans with more than $1m in “investable wealth” had fallen by 690 in the past year to 37,800, mostly due to emigration. Over one year, that’s a fall of 1.8%, but over a decade, the number of local dollar millionaires has fallen 21%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.