Bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from US crude storage and hopeful demand expectations after Fed signals rate cuts in 2024 provides support
Banks can avoid disintermediation and leverage blockchain technology to retain their role in society
“A wealth tax to partially finance a BIG programme seems justified, especially since the allocation of assets continues to shape wealth inequality,” the report reads
MPs criticised the minister’s failure to provide crucial documents related to the government’s transaction with Takatso to purchase 51% of SAA
Well-located smaller industrial units attract tenants and buyers
Coal miners band together to help solve a crucial Transnet headache
The deal calls for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … to achieve net zero by 2050’
Crystal Palace’s grumpy Roy Hodgson has a righteous go at the ref, while Joey Barton rides the crest of a wave of misogynistic bile
Still out of reach of the masses, but the Chinese electric car has charm and a decent range
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2023 #5
Godongwana takes electioneering swipe at DA
ANTHONY BUTLER: Kholeka Gcaleka owes us all a more detailed explanation
Biden: Israel is losing support over ‘indiscriminate’ bombing in Gaza
Parliament’s motion on Israeli embassy was senseless, says Jewish Board of Deputies
IVO VEGTER: SA’s stance on Islamist extremism is dangerously conflicted
