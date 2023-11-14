GLEN SEGELL: Israel at war — double standards, no standards and prejudice

The freedom to have an opinion, take a side and express one’s views is enshrined in the values of civilisation as we know it. The lines are drawn at incitement, provocation and support of anything that is violent or may lead to violence. A person may also protect himself, his family and community to the extent of preventive or pre-emptive means.

In the current war in Israel and Gaza, outside the physical battlefield another battle wages. That is one of the expression of views that are without any doubt double standards, or even so low that they could be called no standards. Moreover, there is prejudice.

Double standards

First among the victims are non-combatants. Victims of those who refuse to denounce Hamas in any way and verbally support it. The victims are the Palestinian refugees because their vocal “supporters” go silent when asked to take even one refugee from Gaza. That includes Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank. Perhaps Egypt and Jordan don’t wish to have Hamas terrorists flood their countries posing as refugees. The latter already has a large refugee population from the civil war in Syria and from the wars in Iraq, and is struggling.

However, the Palestinian Authority has no excuse for not looking after its own. Under Yasser Arafat and his successor, the incumbent Mahmoud Abbas, it has refused to finalise the refugee question in talks over a future state. The double standards of who is a Palestinian and who may live in Palestine is reflected in this view. To be sure, migrant workers who travelled daily from Gaza and were stranded in Israel at the onset of hostilities on October 7 were taken care of by the Israel government until repatriation to Gaza after three weeks. Abbas even refused these 1,410 Palestinians any hospitality.

Another example of double standards are the Hamas members and active supporters in the West Bank. Surely they would want to join their brethren and heroes in Gaza on the battlefield? This is their cause, their struggle and now should be the time for unity towards victory. One example is Ahed Tamimi, who is vocal in her calls for violence. She was offered a free bus ticket to Gaza, but like many others she declined the offer. Clearly, she now understands that she doesn’t have strong enough beliefs to be a successful suicide bomber, but is happy for others to do the job while she urges them on.

No standards

Telfed is an organisation in Israel that supports new immigrants, mainly South Africans and more recently also Australians. Chiselled in stone is their constant support for families of those killed and those held hostage. The three killed on October 7 were Marcel Talia at Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha on the Gaza border as she ran under rocket fire to assist her grandchildren, and Saar Margolis and Shoham Ben Harush.

Of the 31 countries whose citizens were killed, wounded or held hostage there is only one that hasn’t taken positive steps for and behalf of its own citizens. The ANC government is the only one that hasn’t sent representatives to Israel, Gaza, Egypt or Qatar. The latter two countries are aiding in negotiations for the release of hostages. SA’s President Cyril Ramaphosa attended an international peace conference in Egypt, but the names were not mentioned by him or since by the department of international relations & co-operation, or in the SA press. The ANC wishes to break off relations with Israel.

Like Iran, Russia and others it is not the South African people who are to blame directly, but their government. While willing to criticise Israel and openly support Hamas, the ANC has refused to accept any Palestinian refugees or even offer support to its own citizens in their hour of need. It is time for the SA electorate to make a change. The ANC has stooped in its standards to a point so low it can be stated that it has no standards.

The day after

“Imagine the day after” is the call the world is now asking Israel. Surely there must be an independent Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank. The same could be asked of Iranians, Russians and South Africans. For South Africans the day after the ANC might be basic necessities such as 24/7 electricity and water for all citizens. Far from their wildest dreams would any wish to have a government that would assist in freeing their friends and family held hostage by an organisation their government supports.

On this note perhaps Ireland is a lesson. Of all the EU members Ireland is the most active and vocal opponent of Israel and supporter of the Palestinians, maybe because of its own history. But it has moved forward. One month before the events in Gaza the Irish foreign minister met Abbas and said using the term “apartheid” in the Palestinian context did not help resolve the ongoing conflict. He made astute observations about the need to look after one’s own citizens’ health and education and not rely on the UN and NGOs, and the need for a cessation of violent activity by Hamas and ending Iranian influence.

Importantly, Ireland has never broken off diplomatic relations with anyone. The view is that it is necessary to keep channels open, to keep engagement going, to bring about an improvement to the situation. That’s the desired path forward, as it was with Britain about Northern Ireland. And it is now after an Irish citizen was killed in Israel on October 7 and an eight-year-old Irish girl is being held hostage by Hamas. The Irish media is covering every word by their families, and the efforts of the government.

The Palestinian Authority needs to open channels with Israel to find the “day after” for all Palestinians worldwide, and it probably will. That leaves only one question for this author, Business Day readers and all SA citizens — where is the ANC government for its own citizens, some of who are being held hostage by an organisation it supports? Is it double standards, no standards or prejudice?

• Dr Segell is professor at the University of Cambridge, a visiting professor and research fellow in the department of political studies & governance at the University of the Free State, and research fellow at the Ezri Centre for Iran & Gulf States Research at the University of Haifa. He holds the rank of brigadier-general in the Israeli reserve force, is on the executive board of the International Political Studies Association Research Committee for Armed Forces & Society, and consults as an expert for Nato’s science & technology organisation.