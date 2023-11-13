ALEXANDER PARKER: Horror in Israel and Gaza shows the need for edited spaces
Edited spaces are safe because they remove those who peddle lies and those who engage in bad faith
13 November 2023 - 05:29
Times are tough at media operations. They’re tough at Independent Media, where 128 staff have been laid off, and they’re tough at Arena Holdings, the company that owns Business Day, where a retrenchment process is also under way.
This is obviously worrying to people like me who work in media, but it should also concern anyone who is interested in the truth. We live in dangerous times and the need for edited spaces is more profound than ever...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.