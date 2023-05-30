Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares rises
JOANNA BAIDU: Professional associations can help the youth overcome AI anxiety
Students worried about the future of work can do with a community of common interests
From its Davos debut in January 2023 ChatGPT took just seven days to hit the 1-million user mark. According to a UBS report, it took Facebook 10 months and Twitter almost 25 months to reach the same landmark. The conversational artificial intelligence (AI) model, a nascent piece of technology, is now being referenced as the new bogeyman. It’s not difficult to see why.
Concerns around the use of AI, from its potential misuse and ethical implications to the balance of innovation versus disruption, have been swirling since ChatGPT went mainstream. There is great unease at the thought of AI replacing people in jobs.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicts that 300-million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI. The World Economic Forum found that the global economy will shed 14-million jobs over the next five years as the economy weakens and companies boost the adoption of AI technologies.
Students across various educational institutions have good reason to be anxious. According to the Institute of the Future, 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet. While it is easy to speculate about the types of jobs automation will make obsolete, we cannot make any assumptions with certainty. An Elon Musk tweet from 2018 sums up the argument: “Excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated.”
There is no denying that AI will profoundly affect the future of work. Tech innovations of the past decade have already made bank tellers, cashiers, telemarketers and travel agents all but relics of the past. Generative AI holds the potential to take over segments of marketing, copywriting, design, customer support, legal work and more. It remains aware of its limitations though; to quote ChatGTP: “Jobs that require a high degree of creativity or interpersonal skills are less likely to be replaced by AI.” These skills are innate to project managers.
PMI’s Talent Gap report predicts an increase in the number of jobs requiring project management-orientated skills due to economic growth and retirement rates. These trends will create a global need for 25-million new project professionals by 2030. If the roles are not filled it could result in a loss of up to $345.5bn in global GDP.
Regardless of which way the pendulum swings and which jobs AI swallows, it is prudent that the youth commit to lifelong learning and upskilling. Joining a professional association is strongly recommended for students and early career professionals. Staying informed about trends, access to learning resources and being intentional about professional development will give the youth a head start to prepare for the future of work.
Power or soft skills are among the most essential skills membership in a professional association can help you sharpen. Being a member opens avenues for volunteering. One can step into multiple “official” roles, such as youth ambassador and student co-ordinator, which will help develop power skills. Having real-world experience using power skills to accomplish goals or overcome obstacles gives one a tremendous edge when job-hunting. There are associations or organisations that cater to nearly every type of profession. For project management, it is the Project Management Institute, a for-purpose, not-for-profit organisation.
At the PMI student members enjoy the same valuable benefits afforded to practitioners. Student members receive digital downloads of the latest PMBOK Guide, certification discounts, and access to tools and resources such as PMI’s Career Navigator, which supports career progression by creating a personalised plan. Student members also gain access to networking opportunities through various events and activities and instantly join a network of more than 450,000 project professionals worldwide.
AI has the potential to disrupt life as we know it and destroy the work we do now. However, there are things students can do now to ensure they are prepared, build their professional equity, network and find mentors. Membership in an association can do all of that and give you the comfort of being part of a larger community with common interests.
• Baidu is youth lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Project Management Institute.
