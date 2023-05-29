National

Gartner throws Moyane under bus over corrupt Sars IT contract

Global advisory firm agrees to pay US corruption watchdog R48m fine, and reveals how it was corruptly awarded a R200m IT contract under former Sars boss Tom Moyane

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 23:22 Kabelo Khumalo

Multinational technology and consulting group Gartner has revealed how former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane went out of his way to hand it a multimillion-rand IT contract, with 40% of the proceeds ending up with a personal friend of his.

Gartner, which stopped short of admitting guilt, agreed to pay US authorities $2.45m to settle charges that it violated the country’s anticorruption laws by bribing officials at Sars...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.