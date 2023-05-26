OpenAI to stay in Europe, says CEO

Both prices, however, are still set to post a second week of gains of slightly less than 1%
Apart from stipulations in the constitution, there is a long history of warnings against the granting of discretionary powers to executive arms of government
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The interim profit of feed and poultry producer fell more than four-fifths
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
Challenging the oil major’s climate stance, protestors and activist shareholders push for more aggressive emission reduction targets at the company’s AGM
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Twin-turbo V8 car trades understatement for unbridled 500kW aggression
OpenAI has no plans to leave Europe, CEO Sam Altman said on Friday, reversing a threat made earlier this week to leave the region if it becomes too hard to comply with upcoming laws on artificial intelligence.
“We are excited to continue to operate here and of course have no plans to leave,” he said in a tweet.
The EU is working on what could be the first set of rules globally to govern AI and Altman on Wednesday said the current draft of the EU AI Act was “over-regulating”.
Altman’s threat of quitting Europe had drawn criticism from EU industry chief Thierry Breton and a host of other legislators.
Altman has spent the past week criss-crossing Europe, meeting top politicians in France, Spain, Poland, Germany and the UK to discuss the future of AI, and progress of ChatGPT.
He called his tour a “very productive week of conversations in Europe about how to best regulate AI”.
AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, has created new possibilities around AI and fears around its potential have provoked excitement and alarm, and brought it into conflict with regulators.
OpenAI first clashed with regulators in March, when Italian data regulator Garante shut the app down domestically, accusing OpenAI of flouting European privacy rules. ChatGPT came back online after the company instituted new privacy measures for users.
OpenAI on Thursday said it will award 10 equal grants from a fund of $1m for experiments to determine how AI software should be governed and Altman called those grants as “how to democratically decide on the behaviour of AI systems”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
OpenAI to stay in Europe, says CEO
Sam Altman reverses threat to leave the region after meeting politicians to discuss future of AI
OpenAI has no plans to leave Europe, CEO Sam Altman said on Friday, reversing a threat made earlier this week to leave the region if it becomes too hard to comply with upcoming laws on artificial intelligence.
“We are excited to continue to operate here and of course have no plans to leave,” he said in a tweet.
The EU is working on what could be the first set of rules globally to govern AI and Altman on Wednesday said the current draft of the EU AI Act was “over-regulating”.
Altman’s threat of quitting Europe had drawn criticism from EU industry chief Thierry Breton and a host of other legislators.
Altman has spent the past week criss-crossing Europe, meeting top politicians in France, Spain, Poland, Germany and the UK to discuss the future of AI, and progress of ChatGPT.
He called his tour a “very productive week of conversations in Europe about how to best regulate AI”.
AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, has created new possibilities around AI and fears around its potential have provoked excitement and alarm, and brought it into conflict with regulators.
OpenAI first clashed with regulators in March, when Italian data regulator Garante shut the app down domestically, accusing OpenAI of flouting European privacy rules. ChatGPT came back online after the company instituted new privacy measures for users.
OpenAI on Thursday said it will award 10 equal grants from a fund of $1m for experiments to determine how AI software should be governed and Altman called those grants as “how to democratically decide on the behaviour of AI systems”.
Reuters
Nvidia sparks $263bn AI rally after revenue forecast
Regulators turn to old laws to keep ChatGPT in check
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Microsoft unveils AI upgrades for ChatGPT and Bing
TikTok tests new chatbot called Tako
Google-backed AI start-up Anthropic raises $450m in new funding round
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.