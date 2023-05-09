Transformation requires bold, intentional action

For any transformation strategy to really work it must be rooted in a passion for one's sector and a commitment to strengthening equality and the growth of local businesses.

If a business still views this as an exercise in ticking boxes, it won’t work: bold steps must be taken.

Transformation must touch everything a company does – from how it invests in society to how it partners with businesses. It must be an intentional and deliberate value system that is encapsulated across the business and inspires changes to its culture and leadership. It needs to examine a company's ability to become more agile and adaptable to change.

A commitment to transformation – from an equality, diversity and inclusion perspective - not only enables business to stay competitive, but allows them meet customer needs, and attract and retain talent. Many companies still view it as merely part of their social responsibility strategy, but this is short-sighted.

If they want to make any real impact, transformation initiatives must incorporate women empowerment, employment equity, skills, supplier and enterprise development, and their environmental, social and governance framework.

This means taking transformation into the boardroom and being intentional. Without this, transformation as a concept will not have an impact on one's sector or the economy. By embracing transformation in its entirety, businesses can help create a more equitable and resilient society.

Compliance is one aspect here, but it shouldn't be viewed as a performance scorecard to eliminate disparities, but rather in a sustained manner to improve outcomes for everyone.