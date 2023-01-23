Opinion

NDUMISO NDEBELE: Twin blow of rocketing costs and falling sales hit retailers due to blackouts

Shoprite spent R100m monthly on diesel last year to keep powering stores, while purchases at TFG and Mr Price are falling due to lost trading hours

23 January 2023 - 05:00 Ndumiso Ndebele

All retailers require electricity to operate their businesses, mostly for lighting but also for payment systems. As food retailers also need to power refrigeration units or face stock losses during load-shedding, they have had backup power for some time.

However, this comes at a price. Shoprite revealed last year that it was spending R100m a month on diesel to keep powering its stores countrywide...

