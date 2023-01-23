The Topix index jumped about 0.9% while Australian shares reversed a small initial gain and US equity futures inched down
The energy minister clings to the carcass of dead policy, champions fossil fuels and denies the facts that have plunged SA into enervating blackouts
This comes as international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Outages were reported in locations including Karachi, Lahore and capital Islamabad, and it could take as long as 12 hours to fully restore electricity
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
The Central Energy Fund predicts petrol will increase 25c/l
All retailers require electricity to operate their businesses, mostly for lighting but also for payment systems. As food retailers also need to power refrigeration units or face stock losses during load-shedding, they have had backup power for some time.
However, this comes at a price. Shoprite revealed last year that it was spending R100m a month on diesel to keep powering its stores countrywide...
NDUMISO NDEBELE: Twin blow of rocketing costs and falling sales hit retailers due to blackouts
Shoprite spent R100m monthly on diesel last year to keep powering stores, while purchases at TFG and Mr Price are falling due to lost trading hours
