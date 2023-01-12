Opinion

ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation

SA's systems have not kept up with the shift to services and knowledge-based economies

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 Andile Ntingi

The holiday season gives us a rare opportunity to take a break from our hectic work schedules and spend time with our families and friends. Those of us who hail from far-flung rural areas get to leave the big city and make the annual journey to our places of origin.

There, we have the opportunity to attend weddings and imigidi (homecoming celebrations following a rite of passage for young Xhosa men) and many other such festivities, where we get to connect with people who have also travelled from around the country to celebrate with their loved ones...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.