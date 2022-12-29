Opinion

MARK SMITH: Can SA benefit from a four-day work week?

Irish and US companies reported increased revenue, employee satisfaction and productivity while working a shorter week

29 December 2022 - 09:43 Mark Smith

The four-day work week is catching the imagination of innovative employers around the world, including in SA. The most recent results of four-day week pilots from Ireland and the US were released on December 1, and they showed positive results for the companies and employees piloting the innovation.

These organisations from across various sectors have been trying out the four-day week for a six-month period, with regular data collection by researchers to monitor employee and organisational performance and satisfaction. A similar pilot is scheduled for SA in 2023...

